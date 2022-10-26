DALLAS (KDAF) — Cow Town is known for many things, including Texas Christian University, The Stockyards, and barbecue, but you shouldn’t forget about one of the staples of the south, chicken fried steak.

It’s National Chicken Fried Steak Day on Wednesday, October 26!

NatoinalToday touts, “But it’s really in Texas where this carnivore’s delight gains popularity with three different regional versions of chicken fried steak. The East Texas version dips the meat in egg followed by flour. In Central Texas, bread crumbs replace flour and in West Texas, there’s no egg-dipping at all, according to a former Texas food critic. (It’s tough to write about this on an empty stomach!)”

You won’t want to miss out on celebrating this way the best way you know how; here’s a look at the best chicken fried steak restaurants to eat at around Fort Worth:

Old Neighborhood Grill – TCU/West Cliff

The Rim – TCU/West Cliff

West Side Cafe – Western Hills/Ridglea

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken – Southside

River Oaks Cafe – Far West

Freds Texas Cafe – Western Hills/Ridglea

Campfire Grill Texas Kitchen

Madea’s Down Home Cooking – Far South

H3 Ranch – Northeast