DALLAS (KDAF) — Live Nation is known for having some amazing deals when it comes to concert tickets, and this Summer deal is no different.

The multinational entertainment company has started its Summer’s Live concert series that gives fans the opportunity to purchase 4 tickets for $80 all-in to select events.

Artists include The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks), Lil Durk and Ne-Yo just to name a few.

“All-in” refers to the fact that there are no hidden fees associated with the purchase. The promotion will start July 19 and will end Aug. 1.

The promotion is available to over 2,500 shows at a range of venues. The full list of events will be available on July 19 at 10 a.m.