DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks will look to turn the Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors around starting Tuesday night in Game 4.

To get things started, the Mavs will host Party on the Plaza at 6 p.m. They’re also asking fans to match the team with wearing all white to the game, “Support our Mavs on-court with your white Mavs Gear on Tuesday! Need white gear? Visit the Hangar on the South Plaza!”

The Mavs say fans will get to experience all the pregame excitement and even get to see Shaq, Chuck and the whole NBA on TNT crew broadcasting live from the South Plaza.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on TNT. There’s also plenty of watch parties going down all across DFW, “Watch the Mavs Playoffs at these local venues to cheer with other MFFLs and for a chance to receive FREE Mavs giveaways, while supplies last!”:

In order to win, Doncic is going to need some serious support from the rest of the team, especially on defense to slow down Curry and the Warriors and sneak at least one win on the WCF.