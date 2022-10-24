DALLAS (KDAF) — Officials with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth are saying “don’t be fooled” by the current calm conditions.

Despite the rain fizzling out after Monday morning’s storms, the service is warning people that more severe storms are predicted for the afternoon and evening.

“This morning’s storms have mostly fizzled out, but don’t be fooled! Another round of strong to severe storms is coming late this afternoon & evening. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but large hail and a few tornadoes will also be possible, especially across Central Tx,” officials said in a tweet.