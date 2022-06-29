DALLAS (KDAF) — No major holiday in America is complete without a good parade, and if you want your fix this Fourth of July weekend, Arlington is the place to be.

The Arlington Independence Day Parade is back this Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m. in Downtown Arlington.

“Experience the oldest event in Arlington and one of the largest 4th of July parades in Texas,” as stated on the event’s website.

This historic event had a humble beginning, dating back to 1965. Officials say the parade was founded by Arlington resident Dottie Lynn and Church Women United, with the first participants riding red, white and blue-decorated bicycles around Randol Mill Park.

Now the event is a two-mile event with 150 entries riding through Arlington’s downtown and the University of Texas at Arlington’s College Park District. To learn more, visit arlington4th.org.