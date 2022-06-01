DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to get the thrill of a vacation but don’t wanna venture too far away? Sounds like you probably need a staycation!

There are plenty of destinations in and around North Texas that are great for the day trip or weekend getaway; however, some leave something to be desired.

Don’t worry, we got you covered. WalletHub released a study looking at the best and worst cities for staycations and two North Texas cities received low marks.

Garland and Irving both ranked amongst the worst cities in the U.S. for staycations.

Officials compared 182 cities across 44 metrics to make this ranking. Metrics included things like the number of parks per capita, restaurant-meal costs and the share of residents who are vaccinated.

Out of the 182 ranked, Garland ranked 174th and Irving ranked 175th.

It wasn’t all gloom for Texas though. Austin ranked 21st in the nation beating out places like Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Boston.

Other Texas cities received the following rankings:

Houston – 34th

San Antonio – 45th

El Paso – 48th

Dallas – 88th

Amarillo – 90th

Corpus Christi – 95th

Plano – 97th

Laredo – 109th

Fort Worth – 132nd

Brownsville – 135th

Grand Prairie – 157th

Lubbock – 162nd

Arlington – 165th

For the full report, visit WalletHub.