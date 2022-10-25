DALLAS (KDAF) — If you were relieved when it stopped raining, don’t get too comfortable.

Officials from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say more rain is expected in the area starting Thursday and making its way into Friday.

The hopeful news is that officials say there is a low threat of severe weather and a low threat of following.

“Another storm system will bring additional rainfall to the area Thursday into Friday. Widespread rainfall amounts between half and one inch of rain are expected,” National Weather Service officials said on Twitter.