PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — It’s Cyber Monday, and we know North Texans are going to use their time to take advantage of the many online deals.

However, if you’re not safe, you may be the one getting taken advantage of as scammers look to make a quick buck this time of the year.

To help you be more prepared to fight fraud, the Plano Police Department has posted its tips for avoiding online shopping scams on its official Facebook page.

Here are their tips for avoiding online shopping scams:

Don’t click on suspicious emails or websites on your computers or social media. Phishing scams use these tactics to steal your identifying information and account information or download malware to your computer, allowing a takeover.

Be wary of a company that asks you to update your password or account information. Look up the company’s phone number and call their customer service. Don’t rely on a phone number on an email or request to update information

Verify the website you are using is secured. Look for the “https” at the beginning of the webpage or the lock symbol.

If purchasing or selling from/to an individual, verify their legitimacy. Do your research.

Be wary of a seller claiming to be in the US and then respond to questions by stating they are out of the country on business, family emergency, or similar situations

Neve wire money directly to a seller

Don’t use prepaid gift cards. If the purchase is a scam, you cannot recover any funds.

Use a credit card and check your statement regularly. If you see something suspicious, contact your credit card company immediately.

Monitor the shipping process. Always get a tracking number and follow the route daily.

If selling, be aware of addresses not matching the card holders address. Always receive authorization before shipping.