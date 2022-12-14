DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas is coming up quicker than you think, don’t miss out on important shipping deadlines.

There is nothing worse than realizing that the Christmas present you sent to your loved one is sent late, missing that Christmas Day deadline.

If you rely on the United States Postal Service or any other shipping carrier to send out your holiday presents you need to send them out soon.

According to a report from ShippingEasy.com, these are the following deadlines you need to make when sending a gift through USPS:

USPS Retail Ground: Saturday, Dec. 17

First Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express: Friday, Dec. 23

For FedEx the deadlines are as follows:

FedEx Ground Economy: Thursday, Dec. 8

FedEx Ground: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Home Delivery: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Express Saver: Tuesday, Dec. 20

2Day Services: Wednesday, Dec. 21

FedEx Same Day: Friday, Dec. 23

For UPS the deadlines are as follows:

UPS 3-Day Select: Monday, Dec. 19

UPS 2-Day Air Services: Wednesday, Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air Services: Thursday, Dec. 22

For the full report, visit ShippingEasy.com.