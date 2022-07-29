DALLAS (KDAF) — Dunkin’ of Dallas/Fort Worth and The American Red Cross are teaming up to encourage people to donate more blood!

Throughout the month of August, blood donors with The American Red Cross will have a chance to get a voucher, good for a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free classic donut for Dunkin’. These vouchers would be redeemable at Dunkin’ restaurants in North Texas while supplies last. They are non-transferable nor are they redeemable for cash.

“Dunkin’ is thrilled to team up with the American Red Cross this August,” Shannon Durkin, Field Marketing Manager at Dunkin’, said in a news release. “We hope that by providing donors with a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee and Classic Donut, Dunkin’ will encourage the Dallas/Fort Worth community to stop by Red Cross blood drives and roll up their sleeve.”

To learn more about Dunkin’ visit dunkindonuts.com.