DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring Training is underway this month and the American Red Cross of Greater North Texas has a deal that you might want to hear.

The non-profit says if you donate blood, platelets or plasma by March 31, you will get a $10 e-gift card from sports apparel store Fanatics. Those who donate will also get the chance to win a trip to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles!

To make your appointment, click here.