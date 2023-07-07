DALLAS (KDAF) — A Dolla make ya Holla!

Dollar Tree plans to bring back its classic dollar pricing just in time for the Summer!

The company says it plans to bring the cost of 300 or 400 products back to $1. Dollar Tree will also keep its recently added mix of price points at $3, $4, and even $5.

The company expects to introduce a wide variety of products at these price points to meet customers’ needs. The goal is to bring more shoppers into the store and increase sales. The changes will be rolled out over the coming months.

Check your local store for the new rollouts on products and prices!