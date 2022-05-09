DALLAS (KDAF) — Two iconic pop artists are making their way to Arlington this August. Doja Cat and The Weeknd are performing at AT&T on Sunday, August 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Doja Cat has quickly risen to stardom in the past few years, winning New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards in 2020 as well as Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist the same year.

Most recently she was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys for Planet Her as well as Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song in 2022.

She has also risen to social media stardom with 24 million TikTok followers, 5 million Twitter followers and 23 million on Instagram.

Tickets are now available for purchase ranging in price from $90 to $700. Get your tickets by visiting Seat Geek.