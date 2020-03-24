Doing good from a distance: How to help North Texans during the COVID-19 pandemic

You can still help your community, even if you can't leave the house

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — While the coronavirus can infect anyone, the pandemic pulls into contrast the disparities of resources many communities live with and exposes the most vulnerable to even more risks and hardships.

Furthermore, social distancing and stay-at-home orders make it difficult to help those in need during this pandemic.

Many local charities and nonprofits are struggling to serve those in need due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, lack of donations and volunteers. There are still countless ways to help, even when you can’t leave home.

Food Pantries

North Texas food pantries are seeing an increase in demand and a decrease in donations and volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting school and business closures. Minnie’s food pantry has reported a 20% increase in people served.

Both Minnie’s Food Pantry and the North Texas Food Bank are asking for monetary donations. There are many food banks across North Texas that are likely in the same predicament.

Hope Supply Co

Hope Supply Co. meets the critical needs of homeless and at-risk children across North Texas. As of publishing this article, volunteers are temporarily halted, but their current focus is on collecting funds so they can continue to provide diapers, wipes and hygiene items to those most vulnerable.

Dallas Hope Charities

Dallas Hope Charities runs a food pantry and puts together “Blessing Bags” of essentials for the homeless, both of which they need to replenish. More information on how to help and donate can be found at dallashopecharities.org.

Refugee Services of Texas

Refugee Services of Texas provides critical support in helping refugees, asylees, survivors of trafficking and other displaced people integrate and thrive in their new communities. Social distancing requirements hinder much of their work, but they still need help for their emergency fund.

COVID-19 Relief Funds

Several relief funds have been set up across the country to help different impacted communities. With many people out of work due to business closings, these funds will be vital in providing economic support during these times.

Dallas Artist Relief Fund

Ther service industry isn’t the only industry to get hot hard by the shutdown caused by the coronavirus. Artists and freelancers usually have zero security when things get tough. You can learn more on their Go Fund Me page.

Nursing Homes and Senior Care

Just pick up the phone and ask how you can help. Many senior care centers have been forced to cease visitations due to the COVID-19 being especially deadly to older people.

Let Us Know Who Else Is Helping

This is obviously a limited list and will grow over time. Help us by letting us know who is doing good in DFW as we endure this crisis.