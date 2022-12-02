DALLAS (KDAF) — Dogs are the new kids, and as a dog parent, you want to take your furry best friend with you when you go out to eat.

However, not every food spot offers dog-friendly menu items which makes your options somewhat limited.

To help you determine which spots have options for you and your dog, Reader’s Digest has compiled a list of spots that offer dog-friendly menu items. Their list is as follows:

  • Starbucks
  • Dairy Queen
  • Sprinkles Cupcakes
  • Sonic
  • Dunkin’
  • Ben & Jerry’s
  • Shake Shack
  • In-N-Out Burger
  • Chick-fil-A

For the full report, click here.