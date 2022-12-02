DALLAS (KDAF) — Dogs are the new kids, and as a dog parent, you want to take your furry best friend with you when you go out to eat.
However, not every food spot offers dog-friendly menu items which makes your options somewhat limited.
To help you determine which spots have options for you and your dog, Reader’s Digest has compiled a list of spots that offer dog-friendly menu items. Their list is as follows:
- Starbucks
- Dairy Queen
- Sprinkles Cupcakes
- Sonic
- Dunkin’
- Ben & Jerry’s
- Shake Shack
- In-N-Out Burger
- Chick-fil-A
For the full report, click here.