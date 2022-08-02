Always supervise your dog while they’re playing with or chewing on a Nylabone, especially for the first time.

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys, including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

COCO

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

CHILLY

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Doberman Pinscher

– Read more on Petfinder

Marley

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Cattle Dog, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Chester

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Jaxon

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Schnauzer (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Molly

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Chihuahua (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

AUGUST

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: German Shepherd Dog

– Read more on Petfinder

CHATA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Boxer

– Read more on Petfinder

Timothy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Coton de Tulear

– Read more on Petfinder

Watson

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Rottweiler

– Read more on Petfinder

RUBY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

Juneau

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Great Pyrenees

– Read more on Petfinder

MOOYAH

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

COOKIE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Boxer, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Sophie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

JUANCHO

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

LOLA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

SUSIE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

FAITH

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: American Bulldog

– Read more on Petfinder

FLUFFY

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Great Pyrenees

– Read more on Petfinder

CHARLIE

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

ZEUS

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

COCO

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

HEART

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

Fairy Tale

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

