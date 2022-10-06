When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households, or around 85 million homes, own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys, including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

1 / 24Petfinder

Jordan

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Redbone Coonhound

– Read more on Petfinder

2 / 24Petfinder

Finley

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Redbone Coonhound

– Read more on Petfinder

3 / 24Petfinder

Taffy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Yorkshire Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

4 / 24Petfinder

ZENA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

5 / 24Petfinder

MONKEY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 24Petfinder

PRETTY BOY

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

7 / 24Petfinder

Captain Crunch

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Australian Shepherd, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

8 / 24Petfinder

MOLLY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

9 / 24Petfinder

TASCHA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Shih Tzu, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

10 / 24Petfinder

Bailey

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week

11 / 24Petfinder

DARIA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

12 / 24Petfinder

Cherry

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Rottweiler

– Read more on Petfinder

13 / 24Petfinder

Pippin

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Yorkshire Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

14 / 24Petfinder

ROCKY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

15 / 24Petfinder

Marie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

16 / 24Petfinder

Talli

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: English Pointer, Pointer (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

17 / 24Petfinder

M

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Golden Retriever, Cane Corso (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

18 / 24Petfinder

DEAN

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

19 / 24Petfinder

Spur

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

20 / 24Petfinder

ACE

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Rottweiler

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most common jobs in Dallas

21 / 24Petfinder

LUCY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

22 / 24Petfinder

Anais

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Shepherd, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

23 / 24Petfinder

APPLE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Labrador Retriever

– Read more on Petfinder

24 / 24Petfinder

CHERI

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Labrador Retriever

– Read more on Petfinder