DALLAS (KDAF) — If you live or frequently visit the Lone Star State, you know that barbecue is one of the most prolific cuisines within Texas’ borders. Each region stakes its claim to have the best and that it could go toe-to-toe with any other state’s BBQ they put on a plate.

But, where do you need to go in Texas to get the best barbecue? North, South, East, or West Texas? A report by Love Food has found not only the best BBQ in Texas but in all of the other states in America as well.

“You don’t have to look far to find great barbecue in the US. From a Kentucky mutton restaurant to a North Carolina whole hog barbecue, read on for the joints that are a cut above the rest,” the report says.

Love Food says to head on down to Central Texas and make your way into the doors of Franklin Barbecue to get the best barbecue the state has to offer.

“As one of four areas that make up the barbecue belt, Texas prides itself on its ability to smoke meat. Most agree that the best Texan joint is Franklin Barbecue, with people gladly waiting hours to be served its luscious, sliced beef brisket with pickles, onions, barbecue sauce and white bread. Described by Anthony Bourdain as “the finest I’ve ever had,” nothing else on the menu (or in the state) quite compares,” the report says.

If that isn’t convincing enough that Texas rules the world of barbecue, Alaska’s best BBQ is none other than its own Texas BBQ restaurant, Turnagain Arm Pit BBQ. “Never had Texas barbecue in Alaska? Then you need to head to Turnagain Arm PiT BBQ, which serves hickory-smoked meats, sumptuous sides and the occasional salmon or halibut special.”

Here’s a look at what other states’ best BBQ restaurants serves up Texas-style barbecue:

