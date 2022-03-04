DALLAS (KDAF) — In the state of Texas, 122 counties as of March 4 have an outdoor burn ban ahead of the weekend weather. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports elevated fire weather conditions will be present on Saturday as the dryline moves in the afternoon for North Texas.

Texas A&M Forest Service is reminding the public to be cautious over the weekend with any outdoor activities that could produce any sparks or high heat; also to avoid any outdoor burning until the weather improves. “Do your part, don’t let a wildfire start!”

According to TA&M Forest Service, “County burn ban orders are established by county judges and/or county commissioners’ courts.” The forest service is not responsible for establishing or removing any burn bans.