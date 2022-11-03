DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas skaters, do you want a skatepark built in Oak Cliff? One local nonprofit wants to hear from you.

Skate Parks For Dallas is a North Texas independent nonprofit that works with Dallas officials, skaters and companies to build public skate parks in Dallas.

On Instagram, the nonprofit asked skaters and BMX riders to organize to help Oak Cliff build a local skate park.

According to Clinton Haley, the first Oak Cliff skate park meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the meeting’s location is not yet disclosed. However, if you are intrigued and want to show your support, reach out to @skateparksfordallas on Instagram.