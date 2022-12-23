DALLAS (KDAF) — The smell of fresh Christmas trees can truly get you into the spirit. If you’re worried about the upkeep our Stephanie Mendez learn some tips and tricks for those fresh trees.

It’s obviously not too late to get an organic Christmas tree. In fact, you’ll probably have the freshest tree come Christmas time. But if you don’t know where to start, like me, I’m here at Savvy’s Christmas tree in Plano to get the full 101.

Savvy’s has been selling fresh Christmas trees to the people of North Texas for seven years and is named after the owners’ daughter, Savvy. The owners, Jerilyn and Chris Saraceni, say they have been in the tree business for more than a decade before starting their own business.

We think that makes them more than qualified to give great tips. So, here are some of the best practices for your fresh Christmas tree.

The first question when shopping for a tree is the why. Why would you buy a singular Christmas tree over a fake tree?

There are many reasons why. One of the biggest advantages of a real tree is for sure the smell. It’s aromatic. It puts you in the Christmas mood and makes a statement in your household.

Are you convinced to buy a real Christmas tree yet? Good.

According to Jerilyn and Chris, there are three important tips for keeping your fresh tree beautiful.

Pay attention to the location of your tree

Fresh trees need hydration. It keeps them fresher and a dry tree is a fire hazard. We don’t want a fire this Christmas season so make sure the location of your tree is safe a nourishing.

If you have a tree under a vent, it will dry out as you turn on the heater this winter. Make sure to keep the tree away from the vent.

Keep water in your tree bowl at all times.

If your tree is dry for more than eight hours it will sap up and stop taking water. Make sure to hydrate the tree to prevent that.

Don’t keep your Christmas tree lights on all the time

Low-burning Christmas tree lights will still bake your tree if they are on for a long time.

“Think about it. If you’re going to the beach for 10 hours a day for 30 days in a row, you’re going to get burnt,” Jerilyn and Chris said.

The same logic applies to hot lights on a tree. Keep the lights on for about 1-2 hours at a time. You don’t need the lights on all day.

Learn more about Savvy’s Christmas Trees here.