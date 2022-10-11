DALLAS (KDAF) — There is nothing worse than awful drivers. They create traffic, put people’s lives at risk, and overall just ruin your day.

It seems like there are bad drivers in every city but some cities are better for drivers than others, including three North Texas cities.

According to a new report from WalletHub, Plano (2nd), Arlington (8th) and Garland (9th) are some of the best cities in the nation to drive in.

The report looked at 100 of the largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them based on which cities were the best and worst cities to drive in. Officials compared each across 30 different metrics measuring driver-friendliness.

Here are the top 10 best cities in the nation to drive in:

Raleigh, NC Plano, TX Corpus Christi, TX Greensboro, NC Winston-Salem, NC Lincoln, NE Jacksonville, FL Arlington, TX Garland, TX Orlando, FL

For the full report, visit WalletHub.