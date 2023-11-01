The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — McKinney’s premier dining and events location, District 121, will celebrate the grand opening of its vibrant mix of restaurants and entertainment on Saturday, Nov. 18 from Noon to 9 p.m.

The addition to the community will be celebrated with its event Taste & Tunes, featuring a day filled with delicious bites, live music and fun experiences for the whole family.

“The city of McKinney is thrilled to celebrate the official grand opening of District 121”, says McKinney Mayor George Fuller. “We’re pleased to welcome such a vibrant location to our community, giving locals and visitors alike a place to enjoy local restaurants and exciting

entertainment all in one place.”

District 121 will continue to offer a series of community events and entertainment organized by SBG Hospitality throughout the year.

Tickets for the grand opening celebration are free and available on a first come, first serve basis. For more information and to reserve a spot to the daytime celebration, click here.