DALLAS (KDAF) — “We don’t talk about Bruno.” Well, at this sing-along concert you are encouraged to talk about Bruno.

Disney and Live Nation present Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert. Sing along as you watch Disney’s critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning animation film Encanto.

The concert is making its way to Dallas on July 29 and will be at Dos Equis Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m.

Follow this link to find out where to get your tickets:

https://concerts.livenation.com/encanto-the-sing-along-film-concert-dallas-texas-07-29-2022/event/0C005C96CB4B497B