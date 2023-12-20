DALLAS (KDAF) — Bass Performance Hall will be hosting Disney’s Aladdin as part of the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank.

The musical will be in town from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2024.

“From the producer of The Lion King and Frozen comes the timeless story of Aladdin a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.,” Bass Hall mentioned via their website.

Tickets for the show start at $72 depending on the day you decide to go. For more information Aladdin and other plays arriving in 2024, click here.