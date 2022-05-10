DALLAS (KDAF) — Daily Mail’s Alicia Quarles joined Inside DFW to talk about the latest in entertainment headlines.

During the discussion, Jenny Anchondo and Quarles talked about whether or not calorie counts contribute to healthier eating. According to a new report from Daily Mail, more than half of diners surveyed said they would eat healthier food when they were confronted by calorie counts on menus.

Also in the discussion, new research from Tel Aviv University says that personality may not be a huge determining factor in the trajectory of someone’s life. Rather, the most important factor seemed to be intelligence.