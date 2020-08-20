DISD will be virtual-only for first four weeks of school

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) – After delaying the start of school for two weeks until September 8, DISD will also be virtual-only for the first four weeks of the school year.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa made the decision on Thursday after meeting with district leadership and health officials.

All extracurricular activities will also remain in a distance setting. This includes strength and conditioning, band and drill team, all UIL and visual and performing arts activities.

During a press conference, Superintendent Hinojosa said that medical professionals were unanimous that there should be no in-person learning on September 8. He said that as Superintendent, he has the ability to delay in-person learning for four weeks without school board approval.

With the current announcement, DISD will not resume in-person learning at schools until at least October 4.