DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Discovery District harmonizes music with pride, as they proudly host the LGBT Night Market.

The night will feature music performances during the AT&T Turn Up The Love Tour. The event will help benefit The Trevor Project, a non-profit that caters to suicide prevention in LGBTQUIA+ teens.

“The AT&T Discovery District in Downtown Dallas will play host to performances by Years & Years, Wrabel, and Kelechi, all in support of The Trevor Project, ” the website reads. The Night Market will feature local vendors and resources for the community. The market starts at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 8 p.m.

Get your tickets and a complete artist lineup here.