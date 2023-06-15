KDAF (DALLAS) — Have a little young director or animator at home? This may be the perfect place to take them for inspiration.

Did you know that the Perot Museum is giving families an inside look into how some of your beloved Pixar films are made?

"Presented by NexPoint, this interactive exhibition showcases the STEM concepts used by the artists and computer scientists who help bring Pixar's award-winning films to the big screen," Dallas' Perot Museum said.

You will be reunited with some of your favorite characters including Dory, Mike and Sulley, Buzz Lightyear and much more. Tickets and more information can be found here.