The video above is a previous statement on a restaurant in the DFW area.

DALLAS (KDAF) — What!? Who says adults can’t have fun with their inner child?

Round Two is an arcade bar concept that is opening on West Davis Street in North Oak Cliff. The bar is replacing a former arcade bar Flashback Retropub.

“Round Two is Dallas’ first barcade that combines retro arcades with new age consoles for a complete gaming experience. Leveraging the expertise of its sister venue, Another Round, the bar program has signature drinks, cocktail shots, and daily specials to appeal to all tastes and price points,” the bar’s Home page said.

The bar will feature over 50 arcade games and 240 board games, as well as virtual reality. Entry for adults is $5 entry for 21+ and those under 21 is $10, according to the bar’s website.