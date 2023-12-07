The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Discover the magic of Encanto with a live performance by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

FWSO will be playing the entire Encanto score, conducted by Susie Seiter, on Dec. 15 and 16 at the Will Rogers Auditorium.

“Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning film Encanto™ comes to life in a concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film with a full orchestra performing the score,” the website said. “The Encanto™ soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award®-nominated, Tony® and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with an original score by Academy Award®-nominated composer Germaine Franco. Music from Encanto swept the Visual Media categories at the 65th Grammy Awards®, winning Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Song Written for Visual Media (“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”).

Learn more and get your tickets here.