DALLAS (KDAF) — This Jamaican-style restaurant wants to bring the island vibes to you.

Every Sunday, The Island Spot located on 3209 Jefferson Blvd., offers brunch that turns an otherwise dull Sunday into a lively, flavorful, tropical one! In other words, this restaurant knows how to do brunch in style!

A mimosa fountain, hookah lounge area and live music are all included at a Sunday brunch with The Island Spot. Imagine all this “island time” being completed with authentically prepared Jamaican-style brunch.

Prepare to unwind and feel the breeze at The Island Spot.