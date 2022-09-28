DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers to… Dirty Soda? That’s right the best dirty soda shop in town now has two North Texas locations, both within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with more on the way.

Swig’s two locations can be found in McKinney and Fairview; more locations are set to pop up in Burleson and Fort Worth! You might be wondering what all Swig has to offer and well it’s simple really, soda, hot chocolate, cookies, and pretzel bites.

When it comes to soda, you can keep it simple and order within the soda category, or you can kick it up a notch with their Reviver Energy drinks or, simply just get refreshed with the shop’s refreshers!

Here’s a look at the restaurant and what they’re all about:

“Swig got its start in 2010 in Saint George, Utah. Owner and Founder Nicole Tanner was brainstorming with her husband one night about possible business ideas. He suggested a drive-by drink shop, something they both agreed could be successful. They opened their first location across the street from Dixie State University in April of 2010. Swig has since expanded into multiple states and has quickly become thousands of people’s go-to place for drinks and sweets!” Swig Drinks