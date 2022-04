DALLAS (KDAF) — Which autograph would you rather have, Luka Doncic’s or Dirk Nowitzki’s?

The Mavericks’ greatest of all time (or GOAT), Dirk Nowitzki, says that some of his German friends have already made their pick… and it’s not what you’d assume.

“Germans friends that come visit always buy jerseys. I say: hold on let me get a sharpie and they say: oh no. That’s ok. This is actually Luka’s. Do you mind getting it signed…” Dirk said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Why can’t we want both?