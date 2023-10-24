The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dine 18 feet underground at Dakota’s Steakhouse in Dallas.

The steakhouse, which once belonged to First Dallas Baptist Church, is situated underground at 600 N Akard Street downtown.

“When visiting the restaurant, patrons descend 18 feet underground in a canopied glass elevator, accessed from street level, for a culinary experience unlike any other,” the website said. “The American Steakhouse offers an expansive 1,800 square foot subterranean courtyard allowing patrons to dine al fresco and enjoy a New Orleans-inspired exterior space. This cool oasis is complete with a 20 foot, 5-tiered granite water wall, multi-tiered landscaping, lava rock fire pit, and black granite bar. Dakota’s below-ground patio has long been considered one of the city’s most romantic dining spots.”

Whether you’re looking for a spot to celebrate an event or just trying to take date night to a different level, Dakota’s has the food, ambiance and service for a memorable experience.