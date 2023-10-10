The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — You can dine inside of a bank vault at the Sandman Hotel in downtown Fort Worth.

Musume, the hotel’s contemporary Asian restaurant, serves lunch Monday to Friday and dinner every night of the week. Musume Fort Worth features a unique private dining room set within one of the building’s decades-old, original bank vaults.

Credit: Sandman Hotels

Musume also features the country’s largest premium sake program with over 120 selections, as well as the largest Japanese Whisky collection in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.