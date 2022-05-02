DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is about to get a new dine-in movie theater to add some more viewing fun for spring 2022 and beyond.

On May 5, LOOK Dine-In Cinema is set to open at 5727 West I-20. The opening of this new location will be accompanied by the following movies: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The Arlington location will join two others in the Lone Star State, Dallas on Technology Boulevard and Colleyville on Colleyville Boulevard.

LOOK Cinemas seeks to provide its guests with the best entertainment experience possible; where movie-goers can enjoy their favorite films, content and delicious food and drinks.