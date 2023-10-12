DALLAS (KDAF) — Many know the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters is located in Frisco, but did you know fans can dine and shop just feet away from where the players practice?

The Star in Frisco’s Entertainment District offers a wide variety of things to do while still being immersed in the Dallas Cowboys experience.

“We have over 35 restaurants and shops out here, so whether you want to make a hat at Fleastyle or go have a spa day at Hiatus or hop over to have lunch with your kids at Cane Rosso or have a date night out at The Glen, pick your poison, there is anything and everything you can do under the sun here,” said Fallon O’Neill, The Star in Frisco’s marketing manager.

When fans are walking through the entertainment district, they can expect to see bits of Dallas Cowboys themed pieces such as “The Huddle,” art installment and The Ring of Honor walk, featuring the players who have been inducted into the Ring of Honor. O’Neil also said some restaurants will host themed events during game days.

Other events that can be expected throughout the year here are Harvest at The Star, sip and strolls, sidewalk sales, Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza and more!

For more information, visit their website.