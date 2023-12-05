The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas fast-casual restaurant Dillas Quesadillas is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month!

With eight locations across North Texas and Louisiana, including a new Frisco installment opening next week, the brand eagerly looks ahead to the next decade of growth.

“As I reflect on our 10-year journey, I am humbled by the incredible support of our loyal patrons and the hard work and dedication our team has displayed since 2013,” said Kyle Gordon, CEO and co-founder of Dillas. “Achieving a decade in business is a significant achievement for any entrepreneur, and we are extremely excited for the next chapter of opportunities for us to continue serving our Primo quesadillas to more communities.”

In honor of the anniversary, Dillas is reviving its fan favorite, “The Goodfella,” beginning now through Dec. 31.

The limited-time return includes pepperoni, mushrooms and pico de gallo melted within Dillas’ proprietary cheese blend. It is complimented with its scratch-made jalapeño ranch dipping sauce.

