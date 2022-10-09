DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday, Oct. 9, is International Pizza and Beer Day and if frozen pizza is your vice, here is a sweepstake for you.

DIGIORNO is celebrating National Pizza Month with its 31 Days of DIGIORNO Sweepstakes, where fans have the chance to win new merch, free pizza and a grand prize – The Ultimate Pizza Experience.

What is The Ultimate Pizza Experience? One lucky winner will receive a $5,000 check which can be used to fulfill their Ultimate Pizza Experience, such as one of the following experiences:

Pizza Pass: tickets to a concert, comedy show or pro sports event

Fresh-Baked Slice of Life: a pizza inspired trip anywhere in the U.S.

Taste of Italy: a pizza tour through Italy

Here’s how fans can enter

Officials say now through October 31, there are three ways fans can enter the 31 Days of DIGIORNO Sweepstakes up to three times each day:

Online Sign In Entry: Visit the designated sweepstakes page and follow the instructions to sign up. Then enter daily by simply signing in. Shop & Upload a Photo of Your Receipt: Purchase any DIGIORNO pizza from October 1 – October 31, then visit the sweepstakes page and upload a photo of the receipt that clearly shows the date and time of the purchase. Snap a Photo of Your Pizza-ccasion: Submit your most memorable pizza-ccasion to the sweepstakes page each day! You may just find your photo re-posted on DIGIORNO social media channels.

For more information, click here.