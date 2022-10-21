DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese. We love starting Friday off with some jokes, the weekend is here, grab a beer and a plate of delicious nachos to celebrate North Texas!

It’s a worldwide celebration on Friday, October 21 as it is International Day of the Nacho, “It’s one of America’s favorite Tex-Mex treats and you get permission to eat nachos for a full 24 hours! This day should be full of nachos in all their delicious forms, covered with just cheese or with all kinds of delicious additions, like black beans, olives, guacamole, chili — you name it,” NationalToday says.

So, we know you’re trying to have a glass or two of some beer to wind down from a long work week, and to help wash it all down, we found the best restaurants around Dallas to get nachos:

Crazy Brothers

Gonzalez Restaurant – Oak Cliff

Desperados Mexican Restaurant – Upper Greenville

Nuno’s Tacos & Vegmex Grill – North Dallas

E Bar Tex-Mex – East Dallas

Taco Joint – Lakewood

Chuy’s – Uptown

El Palote Panaderia

Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex – North Dallas

Torchy’s Tacos – North Dallas