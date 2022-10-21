DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese. We love starting Friday off with some jokes, the weekend is here, grab a beer and a plate of delicious nachos to celebrate North Texas!
It’s a worldwide celebration on Friday, October 21 as it is International Day of the Nacho, “It’s one of America’s favorite Tex-Mex treats and you get permission to eat nachos for a full 24 hours! This day should be full of nachos in all their delicious forms, covered with just cheese or with all kinds of delicious additions, like black beans, olives, guacamole, chili — you name it,” NationalToday says.
So, we know you’re trying to have a glass or two of some beer to wind down from a long work week, and to help wash it all down, we found the best restaurants around Dallas to get nachos:
- Crazy Brothers
- Gonzalez Restaurant – Oak Cliff
- Desperados Mexican Restaurant – Upper Greenville
- Nuno’s Tacos & Vegmex Grill – North Dallas
- E Bar Tex-Mex – East Dallas
- Taco Joint – Lakewood
- Chuy’s – Uptown
- El Palote Panaderia
- Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex – North Dallas
- Torchy’s Tacos – North Dallas