DALLAS (KDAF) — It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.

The Texas Lottery reports two top prize-winning tickets from the October 5 Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas, “There were 2 top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Houston and #Dallas!”

These tickets were able to match all five of the winning numbers to net the $25,000 wins; the numbers were 4, 12, 13, 16, and 30. The first of the tickets was sold at Tiger Mart on Thornton Freeway in Dallas and the second ticket was sold at Airport Food Store on Lee Road in Houston

Both of these tickets were Quick Picks. The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”