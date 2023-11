DALLAS (KDAF) — Popular college and school ranking and review site, Niche has released the top 20 best high schools in the Dallas- Fort Worth area.

The ranking is based on key statistics and reviews from families in the education system using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

#20 Centennial High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 705

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

#19 Wakeland High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 2,095

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

#18 Lovejoy High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1,641

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

#17 Heritage High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 2,055

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

#16 Independence High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1,817

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

#15 Jasper High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1,252

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

#14 Booker T. Washington High School for the Performance & Visual Arts

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 949

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

#13 Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women Leadership School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 592

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

#12 Plano East Senior High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 3,124

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

#11 Reedy High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 2,299

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

#10 Waxahachie Global High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 391

Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

#9 Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 468

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

#8 Flower Mound High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 3,602

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

#7 Highland Park High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 2,260

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

#6 Uplift North Hills Preparatory- High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 494

Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

#5 Liberty High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1936

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

#4 Coppell High School

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 3,839

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

#3 Carroll Senior High

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 1,394

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

#2 School of Science & Engineering

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 501

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

#1 School for the Talented & Gifted

Niche Grade: A+

Total enrollment: 502

Student-teacher ratio: 19:1