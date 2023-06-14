DALLAS(KDAF)—These Texans are Texas two-stepping to the bank!

The Texas Lottery reports two individuals winning the $25,000 Cash Five from Tuesday night’s drawing. “Two top prize-winning tickets were sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #FortWorth and #Houston!”, tweeted Texas Lottery.

The tickets matched all of the five winning numbers from the June 13 drawing (3,17, 21, 29, and 35). The ticket in Fort Worth was sold at 7401 John T White Rd . The other winning ticket was sold in Houston at 11111 W Hardy Rd Ste A. Both tickets were quick picks.