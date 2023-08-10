DALLAS(KDAF)- These Texans are Texas two-stepping to the bank!

The Texas Lottery reports two individuals winning the $25,000 Cash Five from Wednesday’s drawing. “There were two top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Alice and #Dallas!,” tweeted Texas Lottery.

The tickets matched the five winning numbers from the August 9 drawing (6,12, 18, 24, and 25). The ticket in Dallas was sold at Tiger Mart 46 on 8702 S Polk St. The other winning ticket was sold in Alice at Sliver Star Food Stores 909 S Cameron. Both tickets were not quick picks.