DALLAS (KDAF) — We are talking about winning in this story and no it’s not about the Cowboys or Longhorns who have been winning this football season, we’re talking about a six-figure ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing of a popular nationwide lottery game.

While no one in the country won the $420 million Powerball jackpot and no one in Texas won the secondary prize of $1 million, some person did notch a six-figure win from this drawing. After matching four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball, a ticket won $50,000, not so fast because that’s not all, the player chose the Power Play option to take their winnings all the way to $250,000.

The winning numbers were 14, 30, 41, 42, and 59 with the Powerball 6. In total there were nearly 50,000 winners in the state of Texas from this drawing that won at least $4 and as much as $250K.

The next Powerball drawing is set for October 15 with a jackpot of $454 million which has a cash value of $232.6 million.