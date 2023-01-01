DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys were able to take care of business Thursday night, ending 2023 on a high note, and some other North Texans and a Texan near Houston are boasting some serious wins of their own.

The Texas Lottery reports three jackpot-winning Texas Two Step tickets were sold around Dallas and near Houston for a shared prize of $700,000, “There were THREE jackpot-winning tickets sold for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Waller, #Plano and #FortWorth! The winners will share the advertised $700,000 jackpot prize. #TexasLottery.”

All three of these tickets were able to match four of the four winning numbers along with the bonus number for the December 29 drawing. Those winning numbers were 4, 5, 6, and 20 with the bonus number 7.

Here’s where the winning tickets were sold:

Everyday 4 on 40600 Highway 290 in Waller

Plano Gateway Express on 15th Street in Plano

Circle Q 1 on West Freeway in Fort Worth

All three of these winning tickets were Quick Picks.