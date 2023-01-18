DALLAS (KDAF) — One just isn’t enough, even though fans of the Dallas Cowboys were victorious in the wild-card round, it’s always Super Bowl or bust with America’s Team; thankfully, the Texas Lottery is helping Texans get into the winning spirit.

The Texas Lottery reports not one, not two, but three $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold throughout the state from the Jan. 17 drawing. No one in Texas won the jackpot or the secondary prize of $1 million.

This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to take home the third-tier prize; those numbers were 2, 12, 18, 24, and 39 with the Mega Ball 18.

In total, there were over 45,000 winners throughout Texas that won at least $2. The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Jan. 20 with a jackpot of $20 million which has a cash value of $10.6 million.