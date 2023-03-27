(Texas Lottery: All or Nothing drawing winner in Houston)

DALLAS(KDAF)— There was a lucky winner close to Dallas over the weekend who won over a quarter million dollars. I guess it just goes to show that money really does grow on Texas trees!

The Texas Lottery reports a top prize All Or Nothing night ticket was sold near Dallas on Friday, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in Waxahachie.

The ticket was sold at Circle K on 1301 North HWY.77 in the City of Waxahachie; the ticket was a quick pick.

It was able to get all of the 12 winning numbers from the March 24 drawing right to notch the top prize; those numbers were 2,3,4,6,7,8,12,13,15,16,19 and 22.