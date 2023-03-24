DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning of any kind is always going to get the juices flowing but when it’s a quarter of a million dollars, you just might be overflowing.

The Texas Lottery reports a top prize All Or Nothing morning ticket was sold near Fort Worth on Friday, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Saginaw!”

The ticket was sold at Albertsons on Saginaw Boulevard in the city of Saginaw; the ticket was not a quick pick.

It was able to get zero of the 12 winning numbers from the March 24 drawing right to notch the top prize; those numbers were 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, and 20. In total, there were over 3,600 winners throughout the state that won at least $2.